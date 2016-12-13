SSB sends 20 naxal girls on expedition across cities

| By :

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Dec. 13 (ANI): In an effort to introduce Naxalites back into mainstream society, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) recently sent 20 girls from Naxal areas on an expedition to Ahmedabad, Dwarka, Jamnagar and New Delhi from Gaya.

"The place from where the girls come from, that is affected by Naxalism. A strong message will go out to these areas and the villagers will get a chance to directly contact the government," said District Magistrate Kumar Ravi.

He further said that the step will provide a great experience with this tour and will be able to connect to other part of the country culturally.

"This is the first time people of this place have got such opportunity. This will surely have a great experience and will help to develop our Naxal-hit places," said Shani Das, the brother of one of the girls selected for the trip.

Families of these girls and residents of Gaya are delighted by the step and are looking forward to many more such efforts by the government in the future. (ANI)