SSLC results: Website says "This site can’t be reached".

Thiruvananthapuram, May 5: The Kerala Education Minister has announced the SSLC 2017 results on Thursday. It was informed that the result could be accessed just after the minister announces the results.

But unfortunately, may be due to heavy traffic flow to the website, it is showing the message that “This site can’t be reached”. The problem with the site would be solved as traffic lightens.

The minister informed that the success percentage in the 2017 SSLC exam is 97%. Valuation is completed on Thursday. The education minister will announce the results after the meeting of the Board of Examinations.

Click here to know SSLC 2017 results.

There was a lot of controversies in this year’s SSLC exam. The mathematics examination was cancelled after the question paper leaked. A private school in Malappuram district complained that the same questions were asked in the SSLC exams for the model examination.

455906 students had appeared for the SSLC examination this time. Soon after the education minister officially announces the results, it would be made available on various websites. IT @ School also has a wide range of facilities to know the results. The website www.results.itschool.gov.in and the IT @ School have specially developed a mobile app called Saphalam.