Staff working in Toll plaza allege Mathura cops accept bribe, submits CCTV footage

Mathura,Uttar Pradesh/ August 24: A shocking video reveals, the highlighting the law and order condition in Uttar Pradesh, has shows that the police personnel, including the circle officer, refinery department, were seen looting a toll plaza in Mathura.

According to reports, the CCTV camera has recorded The incident which took place on the intervening night of August 22 and August 23,in which the police personnel can be clearly seen manhandling the staff at the Mahuvan Toll Plaza, and looting the cash.

Some of the staff of the toll plaza claims that the police personnel came out of their vehicle and began threatening the staff. After an argument goes off, the cops manhandled the staff.

The police personnel, on the other hand, claimed that they were on a patrolling duty when they received a complaint of over-rating and insolent behaviour by the staff of the toll plaza after which they went there.

As per reports, the toll plaza authorities have filed a complaint against the six police personnel and have also submitted the CCTV footage to support their allegation.