Stalin launches attack on Panneerselvam and AIADMK

Coimbatore, Feb 27: Stalin on Sunday has launched an attack on the AIADMK government as well as O Panneerselvam, while he was talking to his party-men on keeping up the morale for the next four years without power.

The party would “continue protests, against the undemocratic government, in a democratic way”. The day of victory of DMK on the political front is not very far away, he told cadres in his statement on Sunday. Stalin also called O Panneerselvam a political opportunist.

Stalin urged the cadres keep away the rituals associated with Tamil Nadu politics, like falling at the feet of leaders and the use of extravagant banners and posters. Stalin reiterated his earlier request regarding gifts given on his birthday. He requested to gift him books rather than shawls.

Stalin made an attacking statement on Panneerselvam that alleged, OPanneerselvam was using former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s name for attaining popularity and political gains. Talking on Panneerselvam for criticising DMK’s demand that Jayalalithaa’s name shall be removed from government schemes, Stalin commented that when Panneerselvam was the Chief Minister, he had never raised doubts about the mystery behind the death of Jayalalithaa.

“Panneerselvam started talking when he was denied the chief minister’s chair. And that too after two months after her death. If such developments did not take place, he would have kept silence even now, Stalin added.

It had become a habit of AIADMK leaders including O Panneerselvam to forget their political patrons. But they would cling to them when they did not have anything else to play more politics.

He also advised his Party-men to avoid extravagant banners, flex boards and posters on his birthday, which might lead to “disenchantment among the public”. Stalin urged his party member to gift him books and to organise welfare programmes. He said that shawls gifted are probably of no use and it might be discarded as just a piece of cloth. If it is a book, it might help someone lifelong.