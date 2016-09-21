Stalker throws woman off second-floor balcony in Delhi

NewDelhi,Sept21:A 23-year-old woman from outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri was thrown off the balcony of her second-floor flat by her alleged stalker on Monday.

The victim, Seema*, has alleged that the accused had been harassing her for the past one year. They even had had a brief courtship, which ended when Seema’s parents disapproved of the accused, Amit.

According to Seema’s brother, Anil*, Amit arrived at their house around 6 p.m. on Monday. He was accompanied by his two sisters and nephew. “The guests asked for water, and Seema and my sister-in-law went to fetch a bottle. While one of the sisters and the boy kept my mother engaged in a conversation, the other sister rushed to gag Seema’s mouth. Amit then lifted her to throw out,” said Anil, who was away at work when the incident happened. He said the open refrigerator had blocked the view for his sister-in-law.

“The four had visited my shop earlier in the day with the demand to either get Seema married to Amit or pay up Rs. 1 lakh. I had smelled something foul then. My fears proved right when I reached home and saw what had happened,” he said.

Anil said they had locked the guests inside the house when they went downstairs.

“They started screaming that the girl had fallen off the balcony on her own. When a neighbour opened the door, they started fleeing. We, however, got hold of Amit and his sister,” said Anil.

A police officer said a case of attempt to murder and stalking had been registered.

*Names changed