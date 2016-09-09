Stampede injures many during INS Hamla naval exam in Mumbai’s Malad

MUMBAI,Sept9: Many people are feared injured in a stampede at a naval base in Mumbai’s Malad, where thousands of candidates had gathered for a recruitment drive on Friday morning.

Reports suggest the situation went out of control when around 6,000 candidates showed up at the base, INS Hamla, instead of the expected 4,000, and a large crowd tried to rush through the gate all at once.

The police had to use batons to control the crowd.

The navy said two people have been injured and are being treated. “We were expecting a good response from volunteers.

However the response was overwhelming and crowd control created a bit of confusion in the early hours, which was subsequently handled very efficiently by the local police and Navy officials,” the Navy said in a statement.