I would stand in the queue myself, not send my mother, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Nov 15: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slams PM Modi after pictures of his mother Heeraben exchanging old notes for new at a bank went viral.

Kejriwal tweeted, “Modiji has not done the right thing by making his mother queue up just to play politics. If one has to queue up I would queue up myself, not make my mother stand in a queue.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother Heeraben Modi visited a bank in Gujarat capital Gandhinahgar on Tuesday to exchange currency.

Nonagenarian Heeraben Modi, who had to use the help of a wheel chair and other people to reach the bank, exchanged Rs 4,500 in currency after filling the required forms.

Her decision to go to the bank to exchange her currency gives the government, run by her son, the much needed support and encouragement in the face of strident objections from some opposition parties such as the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, The Bahujan Samaj Party, the Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Trinamool Congress.

It came on the day the Supreme Court is hearing several petitions challenging the governments decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

Four public interest litigations have been filed against the controversial scheme, which has caused massive upheavals across the nation.