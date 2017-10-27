Standing Up for National Anthem at cinema halls: Gautam Gambhir has a point over the widely debated issue

New Delhi, October 27: Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir is not a cricketer alone, he has proved himself to be a responsible citizen. He used to point out things, through social media, which he finds something wrong going on around the nation.

Gambhir, recently, has come up with his thoughts over the current issue of raising for National Anthem in cinema halls.

Quoting his tweet, “Standin n waitin outsid a club:20 mins. Standin n waitin outsid favourite restaurant 30 mins. Standin for national anthem: 52 secs. Tough?”

In a bid to inculcate a feeling of patriotism and nationalism, the Supreme Court in November 2016 had directed the cinema halls across the nation to play National Anthem before screening of a film. The order also added that while playing National Anthem people should stand up to show respect towards the nation.

The order received many criticism as quite a few debated if patriotism is to be imposed upon.

In many a times, Gambhir has been supporting the defence forces by extending a helping hand to their families affected by terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He had, earlier in September, announced that he would fund for J & K Police officer Abdul Rashid’s daughter Zohra’s education for a lifetime. Gambhir made this vow when Rashid was killed in Anantnag on August 28.

Protesting the inaction over Gorakhpur tragedy, Gautam Gambhir Foundation had launched a free community kitchen in West Delhi.

