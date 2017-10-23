Standing while playing National Anthem in cinema hall not a measure of patriotism: Supreme court

New Delhi, October 23: Till date,Playing National anthem in Public place, like movie theatres. the Apex court has asked the Centre to come up guidelines to regulating them in Movie theatres. it also create a burden on the government to decide whether it should be mandatory for people to stand for the National Anthem or not.

According to media, that court direction to centre came as refuse to change earlier order which made it earlier order that made it mandatory for cinema halls to play the National Anthem before the start of movie screenings.

Supreme Court was declared that patriotism cannot be forced through court orders and that whether or not a person stand for the Anthem cannot be used as a measure of patriotism.

On November 30 2016, the apex court has laterly clarifies that movie watchers would not be obliged to stand for the anthem if it is part of the film that is being screened. plently of incident have been reports that people have been harassed at movie halls for not standing during the Anthem.

The move has since attracted controversy, with pitched arguments online both in favour of and against the move.