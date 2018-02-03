Stanford researchers develop cancer vaccine with 97% success rate

Washington, February 03: Stanford University has made a breakthrough discovery by inventing cancer vaccines with 97% success rate. The vaccine was tested on 90 cancer affected mice and it cured 87 mice out of 90. The vaccine cured the rest of the affected mice too after a second dosage of it.

The university has secured approval for the vaccine to be tested in human and it is expected to hamper the growth of cancer cells in human body as well.

The vaccine targets cancer-fighting T-cells, which gets suppressed in cancer patients. The vaccine contains two immune-stimulating agents to boost cancer-fighting T-cells.

The injection of two immune-stimulating agents directly into solid tumors in mice eliminated all traces of cancer in the animals.

According to the researchers, the local application of the vaccine in very small amounts could serve as a rapid and relatively inexpensive cancer therapy. The vaccine is unlikely to cause the adverse side effects which are common in other cancer treatments.