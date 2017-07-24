Star batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur’s to get bhindi ki sabzi from home

Chandigarh,July24:Star batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur’s family offered early morning prayers at a Gurdwara in their native town Moga in Punjab yesterday where they prayed for Indian women cricket team’s success in the World Cup final against England at Lord’s.

“We wish all the very best to the team. We went to Gurdwara early morning today and prayed for the team’s success. We are quite hopeful that the team will return with the Cup,” Kaur’s father Harmandar Singh Bhullar said. Harmanpreet’s mother will treat her daughter to her favourite dishes when she returns to India.

“My daughter likes homemade food. She has a great liking for bhindi ki sabzi (ladies’ finger) and also dishes made from boiled potato,” she said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh announced a cash reward of R5 lakh for Harmanpreet for her performance that steered India to the finals.He also promised a job for the cricketer.