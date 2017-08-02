Star striker Neymar set to seal record PSG move from Barca

London, Aug.2: Barcelona star striker Neymar looks all set to complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the Spanish giants gave him permission to miss the club’s recent training session.

According to the Independent, the Brazil international was allowed by manager Ernesto Valverde to skip practice in order to say goodbye to his team-mates ahead of his probable move to the PSG.

Reportedly, Neymar had also informed his team-mates that he is intended to leave the club and is seeking his future elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Neymar’s agent, Wagner Ribeiro, is in Paris and is reportedly close to reaching the release clause for the footballer of €222 (£198m), which will make the Brazil striker the world’s most expensive player.

It seems that Barcelona was already prepared for Neymar’s exit as they have been looking for potential replacements from the last few months with the likes of Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, who is also a close friend of the club’s another star striker Lionel Messi.

However, the main target of the Catalans is Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele, who is expected to sign a deal of worth around £70m.

The star forward, who joined Barcelona in 2013, has scored 105 goals for Barcelona, guiding them to two league titles, three Copas del Rey and a Champions League crown.

Neymar is also part of Barcelona’s ‘MSN’ Strikeforce, which also features Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

In the past three seasons, the trio went on to score 250 goals between them in 299 appearances they made.

His best goal-scoring season came in 2014-15 when he netted 39 times in helping Barca to the treble under Luis Enrique.

(With ANI Inputs)