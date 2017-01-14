‘Star Wars’ has ‘no plans’ to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher

Los Angeles, Jan 14: Production banner Lucasfilm has announced that they won’t digitally recreate late actress Carrie Fisher in the upcoming “Star Wars” projects.

“We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumour circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa,” Lucasfilm said in a statement, reports variety.com.

“Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to ‘Star Wars’,” the statement read.

Fisher suffered a heart attack on a plane from London to Los Angeles. She was rushed to UCLA Medical Center and was treated for four days before passing away on December 27 at the age of 60.

Fisher will appear in the upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VIII”. She had finished shooting the upcoming sequel prior to her death.

