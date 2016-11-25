Star wedding:Malayalam actor Dileep marries Kavya Madhavan in Kochi private hotel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,Nov25:Malayalam film actors Dileep and Kavya Madhavan are poised to tie the knot today.

The function will be at 9.30 am at a hotel in Ernakulam.

Ceremony to be held in a private ceremony in Kochi » Meera Jasmine, yesteryear actress Menaka, Chippi present for wedding. This is the second marriage for both the stars. Dileep married actor Manju Warrier in a similar surprise manner but divorced recently. Kavya’s first marriage ended in divorce.



Dileep has a daughter Meenakshi, a student of tenth standard.

The couple have had a number of superhit films as a pair. Kavya’s first film was Chandranudikkunna Dikil by Dileep’s close friend Lal Jose. Her last release was Pinneyum by veteran Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

The couple are likely to appear on screen again in the second part of the superhit film Runway directed by Joshy. The other films starring the pair are Meesa Madhavan, Lion, Pappy Appacha, Christian Brothers.