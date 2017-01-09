Stardust awards 2017 were presented in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 9: The Stardust Awards, one of Bollywood’s biggest nights, took place in Mumbai on December 19 and were aired on television on Sunday night. Salman Khan’s Sultan, Sonam Kapoor’s biopic on the slain stewardess – Neerja and Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were big winners. Neerja fetched the Best Actress award for the 31-year-old star while the Best Actor award was received by Amitabh Bachchan for Pink. Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award in the Editor’s Choice category and Salman’s 2016 wrestling drama won Best Film. The awards gala was attended by celebrities like the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sridevi and Priyanka Chopra. The 34-year-old actress, who recently presented at the Golden Globes, was the winner of the Global Icon Award.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best Film:Sultan

Best Filmmaker Of The Year: Ram Madhvani – Neerja

Best Actress: Sonam Kapoor – Neerja

Best Actor: Amitabh Bachchan – Pink

Best Actor (Editor’s Choice): Shah Rukh Khan

Best Debut (Female): Disha Patani – M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story and Saiyami Kher – Mirzya

Best Debut (Male): Harshvardhan Kapoor – Mirzya

Best Supporting Actor: Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor And Sons

Best Supporting Actress: Shabana Azmi – Neerja

Best Actor In A Negative Role: Jim Sarbh – Neerja

Best Story: Shakun Batra – Kapoor And Sons

Best Music Director: Pritam – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya – Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh – Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Neha Bhasin – Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan)

Best Music Album:Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Choreography: Bosco-Caesar – Kaala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho)

Best Screenplay: Abhishek Chaubey and Sudip Sharma (Udta Punjab)

Best Costume: Alvira Agnihotri Khan and Ashley Rebello (Sultan)

Best Superstar Of Next Gen: Varun Dhawan

Global Icon Of The Year: Priyanka Chopra

Editor’s Choice For Icon Of The Year: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Lifetime Achievement Award: Rekha