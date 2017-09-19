Starquik, new venture of Tata group creates tough competition for Amazon and Big Basket in online grocery retail

Mumbai/Mahrashtra, September 19: There would be tough competition for the online grocery because the Tata Group is set to venture with its new brand Starquik. This new brand is expected to directly take on Amazon and Big Basket.

According to reliable sources, The online channel of Trent hypermarket would be Starquik and the venture would roll out in the next two months. The Trent Hypermarket that is Tata’s retail arm is a joint venture between Tata and Tesco. The Trent which runs three formats of retail stores will close its smaller format Star Daily, to cut the rental costs and would be serving those catchment areas through online.

According to official sources, this initiative would be through Fiora Hypermarket that is a supplementary of Trent. It is because the foreign direct investment is not granted in retailing of multibrand non-food products offline or online. As a start to this project, the Tata Group bought the Gurgaon-based GrocerMax in June.

The larger offline grocery stores like Reliance Fresh and Godrej Nature’s Basket also launched omnichannel initiatives and are still in developing stage. Anyhow, there is still attraction in the online grocery of india which is dominated by Amazon and Big Basket. Paytm Mall would pick up a major stake in BigBasket. Amazon Now is also thinking to buy Grofers. Tata’s initial venture into this market with Starquik would be seen in competition with the entities.