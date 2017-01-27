StarTrek’s Spock Zachary Quinto to be feted at next month’s Oscar Wilde Awards

NewYork, Jan 27:Zachary Quinto, whose roots go back to Ireland and the planet Vulcan, will be feted at next month’s Oscar Wilde Awards.

The Star Trek actor joins Outlander star Caitriona Balfe, Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Glen Hansard and funnyman Martin Short as honorees at the 12th annual bash, which is set to take place Feb. 23 at J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot offices in Santa Monica.

Abrams, who produces the Star Trek films in which Quinto plays Spock, also emcees the event.

The US-Ireland Alliance created the bash to recognize the contributions of the Irish (and even some who aren’t Irish) in film, television and music.

Quinto, 39, actually was born and raised in Pittsburgh, and not on Vulcan, but as US-Ireland Alliance founder Trina Vargo notes, the actor “is an Irish American on his mother’s side, and he lived and worked in Galway for a time during his college years.”

So that’s more than enough to qualify him for an Oscar Wilde Award.

Quinto most recently appeared in the Netflix film Tallulah and as journalist Glenn Greenwald in Oliver Stone’s Snowden.

His production company Before the Door Pictures has produced the upcoming Aardvark, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April. He stars in the drama alongside Jenny Slate and Jon Hamm as well.