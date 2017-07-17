Startup developing visual AI-based products for the fashion industry, the stylebot

Streamoid Technologies, a startup developing visual AI-based products for the fashion industry, today announced the launch of its fashion stylebot.

Streamoid’s Stylebots use advanced fashion Artificial Intelligence to mimic how personal styling assistants search and recommend products to their clients. These bots interact with customers in a fun, conversational manner to understand the context before recommending products and outfits.

Customers can interact with the bot using images or text. You can talk to it the same way you would with a sales assistant. Using visual search and Natural Language processing, the bot understands the context of the conversation and offers relevant solutions, be it product recommendations, style opinions or customer support.

These bots are like having a stylist on call 24×7. They are programmed with the brand’s sense of style and have the intelligence to create beautiful outfits and offer fashion advice. And what’s more is that Â the bot learns with each interaction. So every visit tells it a bit more about the customer’s taste, price sensitivity, style preferences etc.

The bots can also take the load off customer service teams. They can handle all the routine queries and escalate complicated ones for human intervention.

Announcing the launch of the Stylebot, Rajesh Kumar, CTO of Streamoid Technologies said, “The beauty of an automated service like this is that you can offer reliable styling service to a large number of customers in real time. This stylist never gets irritated, never goes on a holiday and always remembers what you like and what you don’t like.”

Streamoid’s first stylebot has been launched in collaboration with abof.com. AISHA is abof.com’s style advisory bot on Facebook messenger. Mr. Prashant Gupta, President and CEO of abof.com Â posted on LinkedIn, “AISHA – we seem to have got it working very well. We are seeing a 10% conversion rate for users interacting with AISHA.”

Technology behind the fashion stylebot:

At the heart of Streamoid’s stylebot, is their super intelligent fashion AI engine that offers product search and recommendations.

The search is powered by Image Recognition technology and Natural Language processing capabilities. Customers can upload an image to find similar products or can type their queries in sentences, which they would use in normal speech. For example, they can say, “Show me a blue checked cotton shirt under Rs. 3000,” or “What can I wear for a dinner date?”

Two kinds of product recommendations are made. Similar products based on matching colours, pattern and style are recommended using visual search, and outfits are recommended using both machine learning and a fashion rules-based algorithm.

What began as an advanced research topic in the area of Image Recognition spun off into Streamoid Technologies. We have leveraged our expertise in computer vision, recent advances in various components of Artificial Intelligence, and an ever growing fashion rule set, to create the most advanced fashion intelligence in the world.