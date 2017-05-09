Startup making Banana phone to contribute to conservation of the rare mountain gorilla

Called the Banana phone, this peculiar handset is not a smartphone, but a smartphone accessory. The device wirelessly pairs with any Android or iOS smartphone using Bluetooth. Users can receive and make calls through the Banana phone when it is connected to their smartphones.

While receiving calls on the Banana phone works similar to how any wireless earphone/headphone operates, calls can be made using voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant, already available on the paired smartphones. In addition, the Banana phone can deliver a talk-time of 10 hours and an idle time of 70 hours, the company claims. It comes with built-in rechargeable lithium ion batteries and sports a micro USB charging port. The device features volume control buttons, while the home button can be used to make/take calls and pair the handset with a smartphone.

Where do the gorillas feature in this endeavour? Well, the company plans to route 1% of all sales of the Banana phone to their partner organisation, ‘Gearing Up 4 Gorillas’. “G4G focuses 100% on the conservation of the rare mountain gorilla in Virunga National Park, located in eastern DR Congo, by providing funding and equipment to the rangers who protect them. Join us in helping provide what the rangers need and make a real difference to the future of the mountain gorilla,” the startup writes on its Indiegogo page.

The Banana Phone was not as easy to make as it looks. It features Qualcomm certified conflict free components and is made of 100 percent recycled ABS plastic. As per the company, one of the biggest benefits of using the Banana phone is the reduced exposure to cell phone electromagnetic radiation, as the device keeps its users away from their smartphones. The founders of the device, three best friends, also state that they worked with 10 different manufacturers before finalising on the one which will produce the fruity device.

The Banana phone founders

The trio behind the Banana phone want to raise a total of $30,000 on Indiegogo, of which they have managed to collect $20,000 approximately. For a limited offer of $120, backers can get three Banana phones plus a sticker pack, a Banana phone T-shirt and chargers. A single Banana phone will set you back $40 (Rs. 2,583 approx).

So, who’s up for some monkey talk Eh?