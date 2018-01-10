State Bank employees notified not to burp during work hours

January 10, 2018 | By : Web Desk
State Bank Of India
The largest public sector banking institution in India, State Bank of India (SBI) will be hiring nearly 9,500 junior assistants for customer support and sales functions.

New Delhi, January 10: A new circular issued by the State Bank of India management has asked the employees to avoid belching; as they find it irritating. The circular proffers the etiquette to be followed by the SBI staff and it features the standard office norms except for the burping clause.

The other rules listed in the circular are to wear formals, wear polished shoes, keep voice and distractions to minimum and so on.

The circular further goes into explaining the hassles of belching such as ‘highly irritating’ and a cause of annoyance during meetings.

The State Bank of India presently employs 2,68,705 staff members; the response of the staff to this rather inhuman etiquette is yet to be seen.

