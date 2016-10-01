State Bank of India : Arundhati Bhattacharya gets year-long extension as chief

New Delhi, Oct 1: Arundhati Bhattacharya has secured a year’s extension as the chairperson of the State Bank of India (SBI) to oversee the merger of six smaller commercial banks into the country’s largest lender, officials said.

Her tenure was to end on October 6.

The government last month gave its nod for the merger of six banks — State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State bank of Travancore, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Maharashtra and Bharatiya Mahila Bank — into the State Bank of India.

