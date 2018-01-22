State Bank of India hiring 9, 500 staffs for its customer support and sales operations

New Delhi, Jan 22: The largest public sector banking institution in India, State Bank of India (SBI) will be hiring nearly 9,500 junior assistants for customer support and sales functions. This is one of the largest recruitment drives by the lender since 2013. It comes at a time when the bank’s employee headcount has gone down by over 10,000 during the current fiscal owing to attrition and a voluntary retirement scheme following the merger of associate banks with itself.

The country’s largest lender has advertised for this clerical grade position to fill up vacancies across the country. There are over 9,000 vacancies, of which more than 1,100 are to clear a backlog in the reserved category.

The All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF), the largest staff union in the SBI, has welcomed the bank’s decision to hire over 9,600 freshers.

“Post merger of the associate banks the number of branches is around 22,000. There was a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) implemented at the associate banks prior to the merger. The business is increasing and there is a need for more staff,” Sanjeev Kumar Bandlish, General Secretary of AISBISF, told to media.

He said people are needed at the branch level to sell financial products like mutual funds and insurance to increase the bank’s business and also the customer base.

The proposed recruitment includes backlog vacancies numbering 1,101 under the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Communities.

During the first half of the current fiscal, 798 employees joined the bank while 11,382 employees retired from service.

The bank’s total staff strength as on September 30, 2017 stood at 269,219 down from 279,803 on March 31, 2017.

According to Bandlish, the AISBISF has over 1.6 lakh members in SBI and with the proposed fresh recruitment, the union is confident of enrolling the majority of them as its members.

According to Bank officials, the lender needs to hire a large number of entry-level employees as there is high attrition in the initial year of recruitment. “Many candidates make multiple applications and choose the one that is most convenient to them in terms of location,” said an official.

The bank, therefore, maintains a reserve list of candidates as well. The largest number of vacancies are in the states of Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra.

State Bank of India, head quartered at Mumbai, provides a range of banking products through its network of branches in India and overseas, including products aimed at non-resident Indians (NRIs). The Bank network has 14 regional hubs and 57 Zonal Offices that are located at important cities throughout India.