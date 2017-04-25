Statewide Shutdown affects normal life in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, April 25: The normal life of the people was affected in Tamil Nadu due to the Bandh called by opposition parties in the state on Tuesday.

Shops and hotels across the state downed their shutters, government bus service in the state were seen running without any disrupt. Central and State government offices, public and private sector undertakings remained open.

Police forces in large numbers were deployed across the state to prevent any unlawful situations.

Opposition parties on last week decided to observe the bandh on April 25, demanding an immediate action on the part of the state and central governments to resolve the issues of the State’s farmers.

A meeting of opposition parties chaired by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)Working President MK Stalin at the party’s headquarters here decided to call for a state-wide shutdown on Tuesday among the several resolutions adopted there.

The opposition parties also urged the Tamil Nadu government to waive off all farm loans and convene a special session of the assembly to discuss the farmers’ issues.

The meeting also passed resolutions urging the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board, the Cauvery Regulatory Authority, declare the Cauvery delta region as Special Agriculture Zone, scrapping of the hydrocarbon project and others.

The strike was called by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Congress, CPI(M), CPI, VCK, IUML. Trade unions affiliated to these parties also lent their support.

Trade bodies representing the movie industry, farmers, transport operators, traders association and others also extended their support to the shutdown strike.

Petrol bunks were open with operators wearing black badges showing their support to the strike.

According to reports reaching here, the majority of the hosiery units in Tirupur were shut down.

In Tiruvarur farmers were protesting on the railway tracks.

According to reports reaching here, shops in Puducherry were shut down.