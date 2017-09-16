Steps to download admit card of Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Exam 2017

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 16: The hall ticket for the Tamil The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has published the admit cards for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate supplementary 2017 examination.

According to reliable sources, the students could download the admit card from the official website. It must be done using the application number and date of birth of the candidate. The exam would begin from September 25. The exam will begin at 9:30 am and go on till 12 noon. Students will get 10 minutes to go through the question paper.

Steps to download the admit card

In order to download the admit card, first open the official website which is http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/.

Then click on the link ” ‘SSLC September/October 2017 Examination – Hall Ticket Download”. After that, enter the necessary information required. After submitting the information, the admit card would be displayed on the screen. Taking a print-out of the admit card would be good for future use. The exams are scheduled to be held in the month of September and October.

Candidates can check the date-sheet of the exam