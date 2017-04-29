UP STF nab 23 people connected to racket of petrol pump owners using remote-controlled electronic chip cheating customers

LUCKNOW,April29: The special task force of UP police officials nabbed a racket of petrol pump owners running state-wide using remote-controlled electronic chip in their dispensing machines to cheat customers. Taking after the busting of the racket the police officials detained around twenty-three persons and additionally seized seven petrol pumps in the state capital.

However, seven such petrol pumps cheating their customers with remote controlled were identified by the STF sleuths identified in the state capital and seized late on Thursday evening, the detainments were carried out on Friday. Out of the 23 detained, four are proprietors, nine are managers, nine sales representatives and one professional.

On Friday, Union oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted to salute the group of UPSTF for busting the racket. “Oil service and OMCs will make strict move against those discovered blameworthy of short conveyance and messing with the administering units,” he said in another tweet.

The seven oil pumps seized by the STF are situated close Daliganj crossing, Samtamulak crossing, Galla Mandi on Sitapur Road, KGMU crossing, Kamta crossing and in Madioan and Cantonement. The police grabbed these pumps after they recouped 15 electronic chips, and 29 remote controls. Giving subtle elements of the operation, ASP (STF) Arvind Chaturvedi said that on a source’s tip-off, the sleuths came to think around one Ravinder, who filled in as a circuit tester in Lucknow. He had built up this chip he sold to pumps for just Rs 3,000.

“Subsequent to being introduced in the administering machine, it would diminish the yield by about 6%,” Chaturvedi said.

“On the off chance that a client takes 1 liter oil from any such station, in all actuality he gets just 940 ml if the apportioning machine is fitted with this chip. In this way, 60 ml goes into the record of the pump proprietor,” clarifies a STF part.

Utilizing this gadget, these pump proprietors were procuring undue benefit of Rs 14 lakh for every month on a normal, uncovers a STF source. Onkar Verma, the examiner of weight and estimation division, said that petroleum pump proprietors used to switch remote in morning to early twelve and from late night till early morning. They never take out the remote from their money drawers and worked the machine from their lodges.

“The chip is sensor-based and it works like a security bolt of four-wheelers,” he included.

Ravinder has conceded before the STF sleuths that he has had sold this chip to more than 1,000 pump proprietors over the state. STF SSP Amit Pathak said that few groups had been framed to check the threat in different regions of Uttar Pradesh too. DGP Sulkhan Singh, late on Friday evening, requested development of an uncommon examination group to check the danger.

Pathak additionally included that amid test it was uncovered that the chips were made in Kanpur and afterward taken to Delhi where they would connected with a remote and afterward introduced in apportioning machines over the state.

Sources in the STF likewise said that the extortion was continuing for as far back as 7-8 years as fundamental charged Ravindra has accepted in his cross examination that he was dynamic for over eight years. Addressing the media, ADM (nourishment and common supplies) Alka Verma said that the usual methodology was told by authorities of weight n estimation division. As per extra region officer who was heading the operation.