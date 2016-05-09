Sting issue: Harish Rawat seeks more time to appear before CBI

Deharadun, May 9: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who was summoned by CBI in connection with a sting that showed him negotiation to bring back rebel MLAs, did not appear before the agency today.

Rawat said he has sought more time from the CBI.

“I hope that the agency will understand our practical problems and will provide us more time. I have clearly said I will present myself before CBI and will provide them whatever information they ask for,” he told reporters here.

The former chief minister said he was also ready for a narco test.

According to the CM’s media in-charge Surendra Kumar, Rawat cancelled his Delhi visit as he has to attend the meeting of Congress MLAs today before the crucial floor test in the Uttarakhand Assembly tomorrow as per the Supreme Court’s direction.

Rawat had faced allegations of horse-trading after a purported sting video allegedly showed him negotiating to bring back rebel legislators.

The CBI has initiated its preliminary investigations into the sting operation in which Rawat was purportedly seen talking to middlemen in a bid to strike a deal with rebel Congress MLAs.

The agency had questioned the journalist allegedly involved in the sting operation at its headquarters in New Delhi as part of its preliminary enquiry.

The Supreme Court had on Friday ordered a floor test in Uttarakhand Assembly tomorrow when Rawat will seek a vote of confidence.