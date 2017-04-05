Sting operation controversy: Lady journalist files complaint against Ex-minister Sasheendran.

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, April 5: The lady journalist involved in the so-called sting operation done by Mangalam TV channel, a new television channel in Kerala, has today lodged a complaint against the NCP leader AK Saseendran.

Saseendran has resigned from his Minister posts after his sleaze conversation over a phone. In the complaint filed at the CJM court at Thiruvananthapuram, she stated that Minister Sasheendran has continuously called her over the phone and that his talk was lewd and filthy. The CJM court has registered her statement.

The police had earlier filed FIR in the same issue and five employees of the TV channel was arrested yesterday including CEO R Ajith Kumar who appeared for interrogation.