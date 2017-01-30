A sting operation on a union minister soon: BJP Issued internal memo

A senior Congress MP and senior advocate of the Supreme Court has entrusted a confidant to do a sting operation on a Union Minister, who shall remain unnamed for now.

The sting operation is on similar lines to the one carried out on former Arunachal Pradesh governor V Shanmuganathan.

The BJP in an internal memo cautioned ministers not to encourage any personal interviews or favours even if they offered cash or any kind of inducements.

“Beware of few opponents who are bent upon creating a confusion amongst junior Union Ministers,” the memo read.

