Stockholm Open Tennis: Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro wins

Stockholm, Oct 24 : Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro defeated American Jack Sock 7-5, 6-1 in the summit clash to clinch the Stockholm Open tennis tournament at the Kungliga Tennishallen here.

The 2009 US Open champion needed 76 minutes to prevail over the top ranked American player on Sunday, reports Efe.

Del Potro has undergone numerous wrist surgeries in recent years, but he has shown championship form once again this summer, winning a silver medal in the men’s singles category at the Rio Olympics.