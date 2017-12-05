Kashmiris get applause for stone pelting; Reason- their act foils bank robbery

Srinagar, Dec. 05 : A major bank robbery was thwarted in the Noorpora area of the Kashmir valley when local people pelted stones on the militants attempting to rob the Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s Branch. The militants fled the stone pelting and fired at the crowds who gathered to save the bank from being looted.

Munir Khan, the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, complimented the locals for their bravery.

“Terrorists entered the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch in Tral’s Noorpora, and they obviously wanted to loot public money. Compliments to the people (locals) as they resisted very bravely that made the terrorists retreat,” Khan told ANI.

According to police, Zakir Musa of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, along with two other militants entered the bank’s Noorpora branch. Soon after entering the building, the terrorists fired a few shots and started ransacking the infrastructure of bank.

On hearing gunshots, people from nearby areas rushed towards the bank. They not only alarm but also pelted stones on the militants. In the face of public anger, Musa and his associates panicked and started firing at the crowds, before slipping out.

The militant group had come armed with the motive of a big heist but seeing people’s retaliation, they chose to escape with just Rs. 97,000.

An First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in Awantipora Police Station and further investigation is on.

In July, former Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Musa was announced as the head of Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind, the newly created al-Qaida cell in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the courageous move by the Valley’s residents indicates that they are now able to see through the evil motives of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)