‘Stop’ Harassing Minorities : Donald Trump to his supporters

Washington, Nov 14: United States President-elect Donald Trump has urged his supporters to stop harassing minorities over reports that Latinos and Muslims are being harassed in the country post his win.

In his first televised sit-down interview since becoming President-elect, Trump said, “I am so saddened to hear that. And I say, ‘Stop it.’ If it — if it helps, I will say this and I will say right to the cameras: ‘Stop it.’”, reports the CNN.

Trump’s radical stance on immigration and regional issues has left many minorities fearful about the future.

Trump said he’s seen “a very small amount” — including “one or two instances” — of racial slurs being directed at minorities, particularly in largely white schools, since his election.

“I would say don’t do it, that’s terrible, because I’m going to bring this country together,” he added.

As for anti-Trump protests, Trump said, “I think it’s horrible if that’s happening. I think it’s built up by the press because, frankly, they’ll take every single little incident that they can find in this country, which could’ve been there before. If I weren’t even around doing this, and they’ll make into an event because that’s the way the press is.”