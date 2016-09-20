Stop terrorists using Pakistani territory as safe havens: John Kerry to Sharif
New York, Sep 20: The United States Secretary of State John Kerry in a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reiterated the need for Pakistan to prevent all terrorists from using their territory as safe havens.
During the meeting, the US secretary of state also stressed the need for restraint in nuclear weapons programs.
Earlier, US State Department Deputy spokesperson Mark Toner said that US wanted to see more progress from Pakistan in dealing with terror groups effectively.
The spokesperson said, “We have seen some progress but we want to see more and I think moving forward we will just continue to work closely and try to encourage greater counter terrorism cooperation with Pakistan but also within the region.
