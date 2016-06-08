‘Stop two-faced talks’, Cong tells Amit Shah on Ram Temple issue

New Delhi, June 8 : With Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah raking up the Ram Temple issue in Ayodhya ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls scheduled next year, the Congress Party on Wednesday alleged that the saffron party was making desperate attempts to keep the above matter alive for political gains.

Taking potshots at the BJP president, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari asked as to why the former was not initiating action against those saffron party members, who very often make communally sensitive remarks related to this matter.

“The Congress Party has always maintained that we should wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict in this matter. And that should be acceptable to all. I want to ask Amit Shah this has been theCongress’ stand and how come your party members keep making statements suggesting various things related to the issue and spread communal disharmony,” Tiwari told ANI.

“Stop such two-faced talks Amit Shah ji. If what you have said is the party’s stand then why don’t you take action against those making statements otherwise? You do not want to solve the issue, but just want to keep it alive for political gains,” he added.

The BJP president, who was addressing a media briefing in Lucknow yesterday, asserted that Ram Janmabhoomi is a part of his party’s election manifesto.

Shah yesterday said that a Ram Temple should be built in Ayodhya either after a consensus or through court’s decision.

“We have specified it that the Ram temple should be made on the site either after a consensus or by the directions of court. This is our firm stand,” he said.