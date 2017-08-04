“Stories” feature introduced on Instagram ,Messenger, WhatsApp and Facebook mobile,tested

California,August4:According to a report in TechCrunch on Thursday, “Stories” feature on the desktop site is located on the right side, and a small question mark icon appears in the “Stories” module which explains the feature’s purpose, when hovered over with your cursor.

Instagram registered over 150 million “Stories” by its daily users in first five months. Now it has 250 million daily users, compared with Snapchat’s 166 million which first introduced the feature on the social media sites .

According to Facebook, half of the businesses on Instagram created a story in the past month and Instagram’s average usage has climbed to 32 minutes per day for those under 25, and 24 minutes per day for those 25 and up.

Facebook has introduced “Stories” feature on all its platforms including Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Facebook mobile.