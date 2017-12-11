Stories within the movie Pather Panchali

On a rainy day in the month of August 1955, a few men were busy erecting a large poster of a soon to be releasing film in a crowded street of Calcutta. The man leading the party was the director of the film. He was excited as it was his directorial debut. The poster portrayed the three main characters of the film – a boy, his elder sister and their mother. Though the poster attracted the attention of many onlookers it didn’t create any magic in bringing them to the cinema hall. The film was released in a Calcutta cinema on 26 August 1955, and the initial response was poor. But soon screenings started filling up after the film received good reviews from the audience and became the talk of the town. The film got opened in many other theatres where it ran for several weeks. The film was Pather Panchali and the director was Satyajith Ray.

Pather Panchali went on to break many records worldwide. The films international premier was held at the Museum of Modern Art’s, New York, where it was well received and was praised for his poetical way of depicting a story. It was sent to the 1956 Cannes Film Festival with the personal approval of the then Prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru where it was named the Best Human Document at the festival. It was released in the UK on 1957 and in the US on 1958. It went on to achieve great success in the US, running for eight months at the Fifth Avenue Playhouse in New York. It was named the best feature film in the 3rd National Film Awards.

With a simple story about a young boy in a 1920’s Bengal village, with no previous experience in film making and with an untried crew, Satyajith Ray made one of the most quietly influential cinema of all time. How did he conceive it? Let us explore.

What’s wrong with Indian Cinema?

“What our cinema needs above everything is a style, an idiom, a sort of iconography of cinema, which would be uniquely and recognisably Indian” – Satyajith Ray

In the year 1948, on one fine morning, an article appeared in the Statesman, the leading Calcutta English daily with the title “What’s wrong with Indian Cinema” by a young writer Satyajith Ray. He quietly targeted the ways the cinema was produced in the Indian subcontinent and objected to its lack of imagination and integrity. Though Ray was still a film enthusiastic, he was equally educated in the technical aspects of film making as well as in the dynamics of world cinemas. Ray was saddened to see the Indian film makers trying to compete with their much funded western counterparts and in their process neglecting what he thought was really Indian.

Ray’s love for films started from his early collage days where he spent hours watching Hollywood flicks and reading magazines on world cinemas and it was when he read the books written by Vsevolod Pudovkin he shifted his attention from the stars of the cinema to the technical artists of the medium. To instil more knowledge about films and its various aspects to more film aspirants, Ray started the Calcutta film society with some of his close friends and well wishers. During this time he was asked by his employer DK Gupta to illustrate the abridged version of Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay’s 1929 novel Pather Panchali. DK Gupta, being a film buff, told Ray that the abridged version of Pather Panchali would make a very good film. The idea was so struck to Ray’s mind that when he met the renowned French film director Jean Renoir he expressed his interest in making Pather Panchali into a feature film.

Meeting Jean Renoir

Ray has said in his book “My years with Apu, A memoir” that One of the most dramatic events in his life was meeting Jean Renoir, who came to India to scout locations for his film The River in 1949.

The hotel where the director stayed was hardly a few minutes’ walk from Ray’s office. Ray met Renoir and the pair soon developed a liking for each other. Ray was an ardent follower Renoir’s films. He was more interested in his realistic style of film making. Ray assisted Renoir in the weekends to help him in his location hunt and it was during one of these trips when Renoir planted the idea of making a film in Ray’s mind.