Storm Ophelia currently about 760 miles southwest of the Azores ,heading towards UK

The 10th hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season is currently about 760 miles southwest of the Azores and producing 75mph winds moving eastwards.

A TROPICAL hurricane building in the Atlantic is heading for the UK and will bring gales, rain and surprising highs of 23C over the weekend.

Storm Ophelia was last night upgraded to a category one hurricane – and it is expected to batter Britain 30 years to the day after the Great Storm of 1987 hit, killing 19.

VENTUSKY Hurricane Ophelia, as it is predicted to look on Monday evening

US NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTRE The cucumber-shaped path of the hurricane – it will have been downgraded to a storm by the time it reaches the UK

The storm – due to gain strength over the next 48 hours – comes just a few days after the anniversary of the 1987 Great Storm – which originated from a similar weather system 30 years ago.

It will not be at hurricane status when it reaches the UK, as our waters are not warm enough to sustain it at that strength, but it could still pack a punch as a storm.

Predicted to hit the UK on Sunday, the west coast of Ireland and Scotland are expected to suffer most with strong winds.