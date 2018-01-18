Storms blast the Netherlands: Amsterdam airport cancels all flights

January 18, 2018 | By :

The Hague, Jan 18: Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has suspended all flights as a powerful storm lashes the Netherlands, toppling trees and blowing over tractor trailers, and causing traffic chaos.

“Due to severe weather conditions: all air traffic has been suspended until further notice,” Schiphol airport, one of Europe’s busiest flight hubs, said in a tweet. The notice came shortly after the national weather service upped its warning to the highest code red level.

Gale-force winds gusting at up to 70 mph (110 kph) have been recorded in Britain, where thousands of homes in southeast England have been left without electricity.

The wind has damaged some of the overhead power lines that supply trains and brought trees crashing onto the tracks, causing severe delays for thousands of commuters. Some service to London’s King’s Cross station has been disrupted.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Hurricane Harvey declared Cat-2,most powerful storm in 12 years in US to hit Texas
German discount supermarket giant Aldi gets caught in an insecticide scandal stemming from the Netherlands
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Netherlands on final leg of his three-nation tour
Two individuals were killed in a storm that swept crosswise over northern Germany
India have made it through to the quarter-finals Hero Hockey World League after being defeated by Netherlands
Wall of a wedding hall collapses during a storm in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district kills 26 people
Top