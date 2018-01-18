Storms blast the Netherlands: Amsterdam airport cancels all flights

The Hague, Jan 18: Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has suspended all flights as a powerful storm lashes the Netherlands, toppling trees and blowing over tractor trailers, and causing traffic chaos.

“Due to severe weather conditions: all air traffic has been suspended until further notice,” Schiphol airport, one of Europe’s busiest flight hubs, said in a tweet. The notice came shortly after the national weather service upped its warning to the highest code red level.

Storm update: currently 260 flights have been cancelled. This mainly affects flights to and from European destinations. Please expect delays for departing flights of up to 30 minutes. Our flight schedule will be disrupted for the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/5t8Vox3ot6 — Schiphol (@Schiphol) January 18, 2018

Status update due to severe weather conditions: all air traffic has been suspended until further notice. — Schiphol (@Schiphol) January 18, 2018

Gale-force winds gusting at up to 70 mph (110 kph) have been recorded in Britain, where thousands of homes in southeast England have been left without electricity.

The wind has damaged some of the overhead power lines that supply trains and brought trees crashing onto the tracks, causing severe delays for thousands of commuters. Some service to London’s King’s Cross station has been disrupted.