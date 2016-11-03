This story from Kerala is Shocking!!! Which one of them gave you the greatest pleasure ? Cops asked to Rape Victim

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 03: A gangrape victim in Kerala was forced to withdraw her complaint against four of her husband’s friends after she faced humiliating questions by the police.

The victim has accused the police of asking her, “Which one of them gave you the greatest pleasure?”.

She added that the mental torture at the police station was unbearable.

The incident, which happened 2 years back, has been brought to light by dubbing actress Bhagyalakhsmi in a Facebook post.

Bhagyalakshmi, along with the victim, her husband and women’s right activist Mala Parvathi held a press conference on Thursday.

The woman has alleged CPM councillor Jayandan, Bineesh, Jinesh and Shibhu of committing the heinous crime.

The 33-year-old woman claims that it took her almost one-and-a-half year time to file a complaint in the matter as she was scared, tortured and threatened.

Finally on August 14, 2016, the woman collected all her courage and filed the complaint.

At a press conference on Thursday, where the husband and wife appeared with their faces covered, the victims said that she was forced to change her statement under pressure from political leaders and the police.

“They threatened to kill my children if I spoke out the truth. When the magistrate asked me if there was any pressure on me, I cried. I have never backtracked on my charges. I just wanted the complaint to be withdrawn. I will reveal more truth to the Chief Minister”, Manorama quoted her as saying.

Meanwhile, the victim has withdrawn her complaint following the continuous torture and has claimed that she will meet the DGP and the Chief Minister on Thursday.