Strict action will be taken against those involved in Naxal activity: DIG P Sundarraj.

Jagdalpur/Chhattisgarh, May 4: After the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police apprehended four suspected Naxals in connection with the deadly Sukma attack, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Bastar police P. Sundarraj asserted that strict action will be taken against any person involved in the Naxal activity.

“Currently, the investigation is underway. After interrogation, we will get to know about their involvement. We are looking for some substantial evidence. A case has been registered under relevant Sections of IPC. Earlier also we have made it very clear that strict action will be taken against any person involved directly or indirectly in any Naxal activity,” DIG of Bastar police P. Sundarraj told ANI.

One of the four arrested is a juvenile. The arrested suspects have been handed over to the state police.

On Wednesday, the CRPF troops along with the state police carried out a search operation in the forest area of Bulbul in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand, following which a massive ammunition cached was recovered.

As many as 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and five others were injured in the encounter with Naxals in Sukma on April 24.

The CRPF‘s 74th Battalion was ambushed by the Naxals when it was manning a road construction project. (ANI)