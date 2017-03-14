Strong earthquake of 5.9 on Richter scale hit the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago

NEW DELHI,March14: A strong earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale on Tuesday hit the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago.

However, it was not so powerful as to merit a tsunami warning. India has a dedicated tsunami warning centre that sends alerts to states and neighbouring littoral countries in case of an earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.

Another earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir at 5:48 AM.