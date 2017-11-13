Strong earthquake of magnitude 7.3 hits Iran-Iraq border areas, 210 dead and over 1700 injured

Baghdad/Iraq, November 13: An earthquake of 7.3 magnitude that trembled the mountains of Iran-Iraq border killing at least 210 people, injuring over 1700.

According to sources, the video that was posted in Twitter that showed people panicking to get out from a building in Sulaimaniyah, northern Iraq as windows shattered at the moment. The pictures from the nearby town of Darbandikhan showed major walls and concrete structures had collapsed.

Around more than 142 of the victims were in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, about 15 km from the Iraq border.

According to reports from the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake hit at 30 kilometres southwest of Halabja in Iraqi Kurdistan at around 9.20 pm yesterday night when many people would have been at home.

The Iran’s emergency services chief Pir Hossein Koolivand said that it was it difficult to send rescue teams to the villages because the roads have been cut off and there have been landslides. The main hospital of the country was damaged so it could not treat hundreds of injured people who were taken there.

According to media reports, the areas that were severely hit by the earthquake were Qasr-e Shirin in Kermanshah and Azgaleh, about 40 kilometres northwest. around 30 red Cross teams were sent to the quake zone, parts of which had experienced power cuts. In Iraq, the earthquake killed six people in Sulaimaniyah province and injured around 150.

The town’s mayor Nasseh Moulla Hassan said that four people were killed by the earthquake in Darbandikhan. The health officials from the Kurdistan region said that at least four people were killed in Iraq and at least 50 were injured.

The electricity was cut off in several Iranian and Iraqi cities. The head of the Iranian Red Crescent said that over 70,000 people were in need of emergency shelter.

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, the Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said that some of the roads were blocked and were worried about casualties in remote villages. The Iranian armed forces were deployed to help the emergency services.

The Kurdish Health Minister said that over 30 people were injured in the town and the situation was very critical. The main hospital in the district was severely damaged and had no power so the injured were taken to Sulaimaniyah for treatment. The meteorology center from Iraq advised people to stay away from buildings and were told that elevators must not be used.