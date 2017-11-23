Student commits suicide in Satyabhama University college campus in Chennai

Chennai, November 23 : A student from Sathyabama University committed suicide, while she was caught cheating and was scolded and insulted in the exam hall.

Triggering violent protests across the campus on Wednesday in Chennai.

According to reports student name Ragamonica, was allegedly scolded after she was found cheating, and reportedly could not handle the trauma.

Following the incident, enraged fellow students set college property ablaze and armed cops were called in to tackle the situation.

over 300 students took part in violence inside the campus.

After the incident on of the student from first year batch took to violence, and were later joined by other students.

Meanwhile Police officials have calm down more than 300 students and sent them back to the hostel.However, taking no chances, armed police personnel were deployed outside the campus to tackle any eventuality.

A case has been registered under section CrPc 174 (unnatural death), and further investigation is underway.