Student in Jaipur fell off the roof of her college while training in zip-lining ,rope and mountain climbing

JAIPUR,July25: A student in Jaipur fell off the roof of her college and died today; her fall was filmed by classmates who had gathered with her to train in zip-lining and rope and mountain climbing. The training was being conducted by the victim’s father.

Aditi Sanghi lost her balance at the edge of the terrace, said officials at the International College for Girls (ICG).

She was watching another student coming down the zip line when she plunged to her death.

Her father, Sunil Sanghi, is associated with a mountaineering academy in Jaipur and provides training at several colleges. She often accompanied him to these practice sessions.

“It is a six-storey building and she fell from the top. Her father said she had finished her round and was standing there watching when she suddenly fell. We are investigating what led to the death and how she fell, we will question other witnesses who were with her. It does not appear to be a case of suicide,” said Mukesh Chaudhary, a police officer handling the case.