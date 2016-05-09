Students who appeared for NEET 1 can sit for the July 24 exam too says SC

New Delhi, May 9: Deliberating on medical entrance tests, the Supreme Court (SC) said on Monday that students who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 1 can appear for NEET 2 to be held on July 24, according to media reports.

Later on Monday, SC is expected to give its order if states can hold their respective medical entrance examinations or not.

On Friday, SC had said that students, who appeared for NEET on May 1 for admission to medical and dental courses, will not be allowed to participate in the second phase of the examination on July 24.

Various states and private medical colleges had appealed to SC seeking a stay on the order that said students have to seek admission to medical and dental colleges across the country through NEET for this academic year.

SC agreed to hear a fresh plea against exemption of NEET as many students complained about the difference in syllabus , reports said.

The Supreme Court had, in June 2013, ruled that the Medical Council of India’s (MCI) notification for holding common entrance tests for MBBS, BDS and post-graduate medical courses was invalid. A three-judge bench by a 2:1 verdict held that the notification was against the Constitution.

On April 11, 2016, the SC’s Constitution bench recalled the 2013 judgement passed of striking down a common entrance examination for all medical colleges in India.

On April 28, SC said that NEET would be held in two phases for the 2016-17 academic year, which indicated that all other entrance examinations to medical and dental colleges held in India would not be applicable.