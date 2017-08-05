UP students make a 100- feet long ‘Rakhi’ for Indian soldiers

Moradabad (UP), August 5: Students here have made a a 100- feet long ‘Rakhi’ for Indian soldiers.

Students depicted culture of every state and unity of every religion through this Rakhi.

Colour papers , clothes , laces and many decorative materials were used in the making of this long Rakhi symbolizing peace and harmony in the country.

According to students, after the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir they thought of doing something for the soldiers and made this Rakhi in a unique way.

Students sent this Rakhi to the soldiers on the Indian Border