Students of Shiv Nadar School Noida writes letter to PM Modi expressing concerns over air quality.

New Delhi, November 16: As the air quality remains worse in Delhi-NCR area during the last two weeks, hundreds of students from the Shiv Nadar School, Noida have eventually written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A blanket smog covered all over the Delhi-NCR area from the beginning of November, making the people over there experience a worse ever fog. Even road accidents occurred due to the near-zero vision. The atmospheric air was filled with toxic pollutant particles. The outdoor air became harmful if inhaled. The situation had gone worse up till the Indian Medical Association declaring a Health Emergency.

Through the letter, the students have expressed their concerns about the emergency situation when there is no safe air to breathe. reportedly, they had also suggested certain measures that could help preventing and reducing the pollution.

In addition to this, the students had conducted lung capacity as well as air quality measuring tests. They even developed a prototype of a low-cost air purifier.

The suggestions made in the students’ letter, to the Prime Minister, includes planting more trees and for finding out the real cause of such an emergency situation.

They had also suggested imposing stricter rules banning the usage and sale of firecrackers, stopping stubble burning, reducing the price of air purifiers, distribution of air pollution masks for free and strict pollution checking for vehicles and industries.

A grade 11 student Rudra Sen, wrote, “The particulate matter has increased to an alarming level, steps like artificial rain can also be taken if necessary. As students of Shiv Nadar School Noida, we are ready to volunteer to improve our environment.”

Another student, Afreen Siddiqui wrote: “We need to spread awareness about the harm this pollution is causing to our lungs so that people wear masks and install air purifiers in their homes. People could start using metros and also carpool to minimize the number of cars on the roads.”