Students play with hair of drunk head teacher in Bilhaur’s Nivada , Kanpur

September 19, 2017 | By :
Students play with hair of drunk head teacher in Bilhaur's Nivada , Kanpur

Lucknow,Sept19:A video has appeared of a teacher in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, coming to work in an inebriated state.

The video, which was shared by news agency ANI, shows the head teacher, slurring in class while students stand behind him to take a picture. Fortunately, the teacher appears to be in a good mood and the students are even seen playfully ruffling his head.

While the students and their parents can consider themselves fortunate that the teacher didn’t do anything inappropriate, it won’t be a surprise if the Uttar Pradesh government takes action against him.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Teacher caught on camera getting massage from student in Madhya Pradesh
16-year-old student Suhail Ansari, thrashed in Mumbai school for not having Aadhaar, teacher arrested
Suresh Raina escapes unhurt after his Range Rover SUV car’s tyre bursts 
Doctors at Ghatkopar hospital in Mumbai remove around 750 g of hair from a 20-year-old girl’s stomach
Teach to Transform, Educate to Empower, Learn to Lead: PM Modi salutes teaching community
Gorakhpur tragedy: BRD College principal, wife sent to 14-day judicial custody
Top