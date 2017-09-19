Students play with hair of drunk head teacher in Bilhaur’s Nivada , Kanpur

Lucknow,Sept19:A video has appeared of a teacher in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, coming to work in an inebriated state.

The video, which was shared by news agency ANI, shows the head teacher, slurring in class while students stand behind him to take a picture. Fortunately, the teacher appears to be in a good mood and the students are even seen playfully ruffling his head.

While the students and their parents can consider themselves fortunate that the teacher didn’t do anything inappropriate, it won’t be a surprise if the Uttar Pradesh government takes action against him.