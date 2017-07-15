Students protest new rules of the University of Hyderabad against opinion

Hyderabad,July15:Students of the University of Hyderabad are not satisfied with the varsity’s new rules about protesting or voicing their opinions.

Not too long ago, the students were allegedly asked to sign an affidavit that they won’t protest or use social media posts against the university. They were also prohibited from carrying out any task which could possibly result in disrupting classes or obstructing activities on campus. However, few days later, as an outcome of the protests, the ‘affidavit’ was turned reportedly into an ‘undertaking’.

The university rule has caused mayhem across the campus with students condemning the decision and refusing to sign the affidavit. The students see this as an attempt to curb their freedom.

“There is no use if we protest at isolated locations where nobody will come. The idea of protest is to let people know the problems which prevail in the university. We are not satisfied with this new rule,” a student Amit said.

Another student John said, “Just like EFLU (English and Foreign Languages University), the Hyderabad university is going to act against students. If I see something wrong with the university I can’t put up a post or show it. Even the media is not allowed inside the campus. They are trying to close this place.