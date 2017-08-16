Gorakhpur Tragedy: Students protesting outside UP Bhawan in Delhi, Challenging Yogi Adityanath’s resignation

New Delhi, August 16: The government in Uttar Pradesh led by Yogi Adityanath is facing problems as anger raised against the death of more than 60 children at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur allegedly due to the suffocation which was caused due to the lack of oxygen supply.

in Delhi, Left-leaning student organisation Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) protested outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan. About 50 students beat the drums and also raised slogans, challenging the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The group also included students from Delhi University (DU), Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The protesters held the state government responsible for the Gorakhpur tragedy and alleged that the children died in the hospital due to callousness of the administration. “This government is solely responsible for the death of children. They died certainly due to lack of oxygen. The government is primarily giving excuses,” alleged Sachin, a Krantikari Yuva Sangathan volunteer.

The students carried banners, which were both in English and Hindi, and the main target was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were deployed at the protest location. As an alert measure, the gates of the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan were blocked with barricades and water cannons.

Sugandha, another protester outside UP Bhawan said “The tragedy could be avoided. The government must take responsibility. If the state government was not able to manage, then the chief minister must resign from his position.”

30 children died at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital in 48 hours last week, and the numbers got increased to 63 over the next few days. Many parents alleged that the the infants died due to lack of oxygen availability. But the government maintained to say that that encephalitis and poor hygiene were the main causes of death.

The principal of the medical college has been suspended. Dr Kafeel Khan, another doctor who was previously shown as a hero but later on was questionable to have secretly shifted the oxygen cylinders to his private clinic, which finally led to the shortage in oxygen supply in the hospital.