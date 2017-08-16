Gorakhpur Tragedy: Students protesting outside UP Bhawan in Delhi, Challenging Yogi Adityanath’s resignation

New Delhi, August 16: The government in Uttar Pradesh led by Yogi Adityanath is facing problems as anger raised against the death of more than 60 children at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur allegedly due to the suffocation which was caused due to the lack of oxygen supply.

in Delhi, Left-leaning student organisation Krantikari Yuva  Sangathan (KYS) protested outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan. About 50 students  beat the drums and also raised slogans, challenging the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The group also included students from Delhi University (DU), Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The protesters held the state government responsible for the Gorakhpur tragedy and alleged that the children died in the hospital due to callousness of the administration. “This government is solely responsible for the death of children. They died certainly due to lack of oxygen. The government is primarily giving excuses,” alleged Sachin, a Krantikari Yuva  Sangathan volunteer.

The students carried  banners, which were both in English and Hindi,  and the main target was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were deployed at the protest location.  As an alert measure, the gates of the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan were blocked with barricades and water cannons.

Sugandha, another protester outside UP Bhawan said “The tragedy could be avoided. The government must take responsibility. If the state government was not able to manage, then the  chief minister must resign from his position.”

30 children died at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital in 48 hours last week, and the numbers got increased  to 63 over the next few days. Many  parents alleged that the  the infants died due to lack of oxygen availability. But the government maintained to say that  that encephalitis and poor hygiene were the main causes of death.

The principal of the medical  college has been suspended. Dr Kafeel Khan, another doctor who was previously shown as a hero but later on was questionable to have secretly shifted the  oxygen cylinders to his private clinic, which finally led to the shortage in oxygen supply in the hospital.

