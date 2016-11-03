Stunning ‘Before the Flood’ video from National Geographic stars Leonardo DiCaprio about climate change

Los Angeles,Nov3:From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Fisher Stevens and Academy Award-winning actor, environmental activist, and U.N. Messenger of Peace Leonardo DiCaprio, Before the Flood presents a riveting account of the dramatic changes occurring around the world due to climate change, as well as the actions we as individuals and as a society can take to prevent catastrophic disruption of life on our planet.

Leonardo DiCaprio takes a three-year journey exploring the subject of climate change.DiCaprio steps into the role of science-journalist, interviewing Barak Obama, researchers, innovators, and people living in parts of the world where severe impacts of climate change catastrophes are already underway.