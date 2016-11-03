Stunning ‘Before the Flood’ video from National Geographic stars Leonardo DiCaprio about climate change

Los Angeles,Nov3:From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Fisher Stevens and Academy Award-winning actor, environmental activist, and U.N. Messenger of Peace Leonardo DiCaprio, Before the Flood presents a riveting account of the dramatic changes occurring around the world due to climate change, as well as the actions we as individuals and as a society can take to prevent catastrophic disruption of life on our planet.

Leonardo DiCaprio takes a three-year journey exploring the subject of climate change.DiCaprio steps into the role of science-journalist, interviewing Barak Obama, researchers, innovators, and people living in parts of the world where severe impacts of climate change catastrophes are already underway.

Before the Flood“, directed by Fisher Stevens, captures a three-year personal journey alongside Academy Award-winning actor and U.N. Messenger of Peace Leonardo DiCaprio as he interviews individuals from every facet of society in both developing and developed nations who provide unique, impassioned and pragmatic views on what must be done today and in the future to prevent catastrophic disruption of life on our planet.

